Back Steve Hedley for RMT general secretary

Socialist Worker supporters in the RMT union are backing Steve Hedley in the forthcoming general secretary election.

Hedley says, "I pledge that, when elected, to continue to put jobs, pay, conditions, safety and work-life balance at the forefront of our campaigns. I will campaign to defend against the coming attacks on safety, wages and pensions.

“The Covid crisis has provided the government with a smokescreen to attack us and the whole union movement. We must build the largest possible coalition of unions, trades councils, community, disabled people’s and passenger groups to defend ourselves against this.

“I want our union free from influences in the Trades Union Congress and Labour Party who want to stifle action and instead promote partnership with the very bosses who are attacking us.”

“We as workers are in an unprecedented situation and we need a clear militant industrial strategy to beat off the forthcoming government attacks. We need to call on all forces friendly to the workers' movement to fight by our side.”