Danny Phillips 1944-2021

It's with great sadness that I report the death of Danny Phillips. Taken ill in December he subsequently contracted coronavirus and succumbed on 20th January, aged 76.

A life-long socialist and lawyer Danny answered the call to support striking miners during The Great Miners’ Strike of 1984-5 and moved to Mansfield where he set up a legal practice.

He won the respect and friendship of those miners and their families which endures to this day.

Danny became a well-loved character in the town, known for his brilliant mind, his warmth and as the bloke with the ponytail who stood for years on the market place selling Socialist Worker.

Although he left the party in 2013, he remained a principled socialist.

Targeted by the Nazi BNP in antisemitic attacks in the 1980s and 90s Danny remained steadfastly anti-Zionist and, having joined Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party resisted the assault on the left from within.

Tributes have poured in from those who knew him, including from the legal community where he is held in great esteem.

Danny will be much missed and our condolences go to his wife Maggie and the family he loved so well