‘The Tories don’t care about our children’s safety’

Ruthba goes to work every day in a sector that’s “filled with fear” and where “stress levels are through the roof”.

Most people are advised to work from home if possible during the coronavirus lockdown.

But Ruthba is an early years worker—and like hundreds of thousands across England, she’s expected to work as normal.

“It has been frustrating and very stressful,” Ruthba told Socialist Worker. “Leading Sage scientists have said there is no scientific rationale for keeping early years ­settings open while schools are closed.

“The government has done nothing to support us.”

Adele, an early years special needs teacher, is also going to work—despite huge risks.

“Almost all of us have had Covid,” Adele told Socialist Worker. “It’s been chaos as people have had to isolate, and there have been times when we’ve had to close.

“It messes with your head knowing you aren’t safe. I listen to the radio saying we all have to stay at home while I’m on my way into work.”

Vulnerable

Since 5 January schools and colleges across England have been open only to vulnerable children and those with key worker parents. But early years settings such as nurseries and pre-schools remain open to all.

Elizabeth, a parent in Newcastle-under-Lyme, was “shocked and horrified” at the news.

“Children and staff could take the virus home,” she told a NEU union online meeting earlier this month. “I’m disgusted that the government cares so little for the safety of our children.”

Nursery school head teacher Sally Leese from Birmingham said Boris Johnson’s lockdown announcement “felt like a punch to the gut”.

“Our prime minister dismissed an entire workforce, making them feel they are worthless,” she said.

Adele agreed. “It’s like we have to be in work as our lives are not as important,” she said.

The Tories say early years ­settings are safe. They lie.