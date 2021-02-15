Now unions must step up fight for NHS pay rise

How long will NHS ­workers have to wait for their long ­overdue pay rise?

An awful three-year deal agreed by most health unions in 2018 comes to an end this April.

At the time it was trumpeted as offering NHS staff raises of between 6.5 percent and 29 percent.

But in reality most got below the rate of inflation, especially after incremental “pay progression” increases were excluded.

Jess Bamford, a nurse from South Wales, told a Nurses United online pay rally last week that Covid-19 had been a tipping point for many health workers.

“It’s time we took action,” she said. “We are demanding a 15 percent pay rise for all NHS workers—and we need to spread the word to all our colleagues.”

But the GMB union last week warned that pay negotiations had started slowly.

The pay review body, which recommends health workers’ pay awards to the government,has only just finished receiving evidence from unions and employers.

Recommendation

It will then take further submissions until 21 March, in order to make a recommendation in May— already a month past the new pay year.

Nurse Karen Reissmann sits on the national and health executives of the NHS’s biggest union, Unison.

“Unison says it wants a £2,000 pay rise for all health workers, which sounds good.

“But If you’ve been doing the job for a few years, and are at the top of your band, our pay claim works out at just 6 percent increase for most band 5 nurses,” she told Socialist Worker.

“That’s nothing when you consider we’ve had a 20 percent real terms pay cut over the last decade.”

Unison is trying to pose as the “moderates” in the pay battle, says Karen.

The nurses’ RCN union is demanding 12.5 percent, while the GMB and Unite unions want the 15 percent more strident campaigners are insisting on.

Health workers from all unions say low pay is fuelling a huge recruitment crisis and that ­Covid-19 has pushed health workers to the limit.

“We have wards being run by newly qualified nurses who are being overstretched and can’t fall back on experience to help get themselves through,” said Karen.

“And we’ve got exhausted staff who simply can’t carry on like this. Wards are so full that before a patient is discharged, the next one is sat on a chair in the ward waiting for their bed.

“That feeling that you cannot deliver the best care breaks people,” she said.

“Some hospitals in the north west of England say that up to 27 percent of staff are currently off sick.

“When you take into account that we’re already short of 40,000 nurses, that means those still ­working are doing the jobs of four or five other staff.

“It just can’t go on like this.”

Slow

With the unions stuck in the slow lane, it’s vital that health workers come together to increase the pressure for a decent pay offer.

The TUC union federation has called an online rally on 2 March.

It will demand no return to austerity.

And the People Before Profit group will be holding a day of action on budget day, 3 March.

Health workers should start ­planning events where they can direct their anger over pay and overwork.