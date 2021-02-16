Anti-HS2 tunnelers hole-ding against evictions

Bailiffs have begun removing protesters occupying tunnels in central London to oppose the construction of the HS2 high speed rail line.

But the occupation continued as Socialist Worker went to press.

Protesters from HS2 rebellion began the occupation in January.

They want to stop the green space in Euston from being turned into a taxi rank and then sold off to HS2.

One activist, Scotty, left the tunnel early on Monday morning—after 19 days underground. Scotty said that bailiffs continue to dig a down shaft in order to remove protesters. But he said he didn’t think they’d be able to extract anyone “anytime soon”.

And another tunnel has been constructed in secret by HS2 protesters in Islington. This tunnel was built in a separate protest to those in Euston Square park.

Protesters said that they started digging the tunnel to protest against the felling of trees to make space for the development of flats.

Activists at an anti-HS2 protest camp in Colne Valley, west of London, have also been evicted after occupying the site for three and a half years.

Bailiffs forcibly removed seven activists and then proceeded to bulldoze the site last Saturday.

Mark Keir, one of the protesters at the site said, “This is not the end of the line for us. We will find other ways to protest against the HS2 development.”

Protesters are right to take action to protest over climate change.