NHS battles in Birmingham, Cumberland and Blackburn 

Porters, cleaners, switchboard and catering workers at Cumberland infirmary are poised to take action over unsocial hours payments.

Two 24-hour strikes are set for 26 February and 1 March.

Around 150 Unison and GMB union members are angry that they’ve never received the payments that staff employed directly by the NHS are entitled to.

The workers are contracted to outsourcers Mitie.

Messages of support to [email protected] Follow Unison Cumbria & north lancs health branch on Facebook for updates

Security guards at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley general hospital have voted unanimously to strike in protest at low pay.

The workers, who are members of the Unison union, are employed by private contractor Engie Services and earn as little as £8.72 an hour—with under 25s taking home even less.

Porters at Heartlands hospital in Birmingham are determined to continue resistance to new contracts.

The contracts force the porters on a system of eight rotating shifts. Workers say the new rotas will stop them looking after children and vulnerable family members.

The Unison union members have already struck for 18 days.

Birmingham Trades Council has organised an online solidarity rally for Sunday 21 February at 4pm.

Go to facebook.com/unisonheartlandsporters for more details