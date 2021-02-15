United fight is needed to beat DHL bullying bosses + Scunthorpe scaffolders + Eddie Stobart action

DHL workers in Dartford, Kent, have voted for strikes over “union busting”.

Unite union members called a ballot after a steward was suspended for providing support to a member of staff during an investigation hearing.

More than 350 DHL staff, who work on the Sainsbury’s contract, are set to strike throughout March, April and May.

Last week DHL workers in Liverpool reached a deal with the company after it recognised that “relations needed improving” following accusations of bullying.

DHL union reps have also been targeted in Halewood in Merseyside and Solihull in the West Midlands.

If workers across DHL came together to fight the bosses together substantial gains could be won.

DHL has committed to “change the workplace culture”. But corporate‑speak non-promises by the bosses will not be enough.

Fifty scaffolders at the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe began a 48-hour strike on Monday of this week. They will also strike for 24 hours on Thursday.

Further strikes are planned for 48 hours on 22 February and 24 hours on 25 February.

The Unite union members employed by contractor Brand Energy have already struck for six days over pay.

Drivers from Eddie Stobart Ltd’s depot in Warrington were set to begin strikes on Wednesday of this week until Saturday.

Unite union members will strike again on 28 February until 2 March.

Workers voted by 97 percent in favour of strikes after Eddie Stobart attempted to enforce a pay freeze and refused to enter negotiations.

Unite regional officer Steve Gerrard said, “Management is guilty of using the Covid-19 pandemic for forcing through a pay cut on its workers.”