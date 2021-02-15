Norwich climate protester Alex Sidney court decision

Alex Sidney walked free from Norwich magistrates' court on Monday with an 18-month conditional discharge. Three of the four original charges brought against him were dropped.

His defence lawyer described the 18-month term as "unusually long". He has been asked to pay court fees of £145.

A small group of supporters gathered outside the court to show solidarity with the teenage protester. He hit the headlines last year when he spent over 48 hours on a crane to highlight the climate emergency and to protest against the proposed Western Link Road in Norfolk. This will carve a concrete swathe through the beautiful Wensum Valley.

This area is home to a variety of rare species.

A Norwich Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said, “Alex is not a criminal. He is a young man terrified about his future. The real criminals here are the politicians and businesses steering us further into the climate crisis by continuing to support the fossil fuel industry, carbon-intensive projects, and ecocidal schemes like HS2 and the Wensum Link Road."