Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Norwich climate protester Alex Sidney court decision

by Wendy Smith
Issue No. 2742
Showing support outside the court

Showing support outside the court

Alex Sidney walked free from Norwich magistrates' court on Monday with an 18-month conditional discharge. Three of the four original charges brought against him were dropped.

His defence lawyer described the 18-month term as "unusually long". He has been asked to pay court fees of £145.

A small group of supporters gathered outside the court to show solidarity with the teenage protester. He hit the headlines last year when he spent over 48 hours on a crane to highlight the climate emergency and to protest against the proposed Western Link Road in Norfolk. This will carve a concrete swathe through the beautiful Wensum Valley.

This area is home to a variety of rare species.

A Norwich Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said, “Alex is not a criminal. He is a young man terrified about his future. The real criminals here are the politicians and businesses steering us further into the climate crisis by continuing to support the fossil fuel industry, carbon-intensive projects, and ecocidal schemes like HS2 and the Wensum Link Road."

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Mon 15 Feb 2021, 17:32 GMT
Issue No. 2742
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.