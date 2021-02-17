Folklore and forest fires in Brazilian fantasy Invisible City

Netflix’s newest fantasy series blends Brazilian folklore with environmental issues to bring an enchanting fable.

Invisible City tells the story of Eric, an environmental officer investigating his wife’s death in a forest fire.

The fire is allegedly started by corporations hoping to buy up land. The series is timely as Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro faces charges for destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

Alongside the forest fire, fish are dying in the river. Other mysterious events lead Eric to discover a group of gods from Brazilian legend.

The visuals are mostly stunning, and the plot is fast paced. The creatures have the feel of those in films by director Guillermo del Toro.

Invisible City does lack slightly in originality.

It owes a lot mostly to the many fantasy crime series that have come before. And Eric is a typically tortured main character.

But the inclusion of folklore could be interesting.

The series could do with providing more background for the legends it portrays. But it will be a hit with fans of Grimm and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

And in a time where climate change is central to politics, Invisible City is perfect fare.

While it doesn’t delve deeply into the issue, the parallels between this fantasy w orld and the reality of environmental stresses are clear.

And the episodes are short enough to make great lockdown viewing for anyone into decent fantasy.

Out now on Netflix