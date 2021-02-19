Anti-racists march on police station after Moyied Bashir’s death in South Wales

Around 200 anti-racists took to the streets of Newport, South Wales, on Thursday to demand to know who is responsible for Moyied Bashir’s death.

Moyied died after Gwent Police attended his home at around 9am on Wednesday after a 999 call. The 29 year old was taken to Grange Hospital, Cwmbran, where he was pronounced dead.

His brother, Mohamed Bashir, was part of the protest that marched on the police station. “My brother was stabbed about three weeks ago,” Mohamed said. “He was put on medication.

"He's been battling mental health for a long period of time. The combination of the medication and his mental health got a bit stressful.”

He explained that their parents “rung the police with the intention to escort him to hospital with, say, two to three officers”.

But, Mohamed said, 24 cops arrived and “forced” their way into Moyied’s room and “tied him up by his leg”. "His stab wound is on his main artery, so while he is tied up, handcuffed, he started getting weaker,” he said.

"My dad is in shock saying, ‘What are you doing?’ In hospital, my brother was given CPR, oxygen, they tried everything.

“It was too late. We only wanted help."

Crowd

Outside Newport police station, Mohamed emotionally chanted “That was my big bro,” to which the crowd responded, “He taught me everything I know.”

A crowdfunding page for Moyied's funeral costs has already raised over £6,400.

The latest protests came after the death of Mohamud Hassan in neighbouring Cardiff last month. The 24 year old died after being released from custody in Butetown police station in Cardiff Bay.

He had come into contact with 52 police officers—yet none of them have been suspended.

Bianca Ali from Cardiff BLM said Moyied’s death was “just another injustice” by police in South Wales. “Enough is enough,” she told Socialist Worker. “We no longer want to defund the police, we want them gone.

“They’re an institution built on the oppression of the working class that offers nothing for the black community.

“We want the body cam footage released as soon as possible, we will continue supporting this case.

“We will fight for justice and stand by the side of the family, helping however we can.”