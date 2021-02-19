New Slowthai album TYRON is more thoughtful—but less angry

Slowthai’s new album TYRON is one of two halves—the first brash and loud, the second more introspective.

His first, released in 2019, was a shout of anger against the Tory government of Theresa May. That anger seems to largely be missing from this record. That doesn’t make it worse necessarily, but it does make it different.

Slowthai turns his gaze inward, which makes for more nuanced lyrics.

This could be seen as a reaction to his sexist drunken implosion at the 2020 NME awards, for which he has admitted deep shame.

It could be an expression of the introspection forced on everyone as a result of lockdown, though half of the album was recorded prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whatever the reason, the record is lacking some of the angry social commentary which featured so heavily on the first—though not all.

Standout tracks include adhd, which seems to sum up the contradiction at the heart of the album and in Slowthai.

Other tracks to look out for include nhs.

This could have been a place to inject some angry politics into the mix but instead it just comes across as a defence of the status quo.

TYRON is more slickly produced and performed than Slowthai’s first album, but in the process he has lost some of his bite.

Here’s hoping he finds it again.