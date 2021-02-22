Prepare for Stand Up To Racism protests on 20 March

Anti-racists across Britain took part in a Stand Up To Racism “day of mobilisation” last week to build for action on United Nations’ anti-racism day.

Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) plans a global day of action against racism on 20 March. Because of coronavirus, annual demonstrations in London and Glasgow will be replaced by local protests and online action this year.

The mobilisation day last week was backed by SUTR and the TUC union federation.

In Glasgow SUTR activists staged protests with a #SackTheSlavers campaign.

SUTR Bristol held a banner drop at the plinth where slave trader Edward Colston’s statue was torn down last year.

And postal and NHS workers across the country gathered in their workplaces to show support.