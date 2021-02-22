Battle is on to stop unsafe schools return on 8 March

Boris Johnson’s plan to fully reopen all schools in England on 8 March will put many more lives at risk.

Johnson told the House of Commons on Monday, "Based on our assessment of the current data, two weeks from today students in all schools and further education settings can safely return to face to face teaching."

He said some university students would also be expected to return from 8 March. Reassuringly Johnson said, "The threat remains substantial. Lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and more deaths. We cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy."

Johnson said he wants all children back in schools to protect their education and health. In reality, the Tories are desperate to get schools fully reopened so they can push more parents back to unsafe workplaces.

Their “big bang” approach would see millions of children and workers all return to schools at once. School workers and unions have denounced the plan.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone who agrees with ‘big bang’,” Emma, a primary school teacher and NEU rep in east London, told Socialist Worker. “People want to get back to school. But there is a real concern about safety and the protection of vulnerable people.

“If we open in a reckless way, we end up having to close before the end of the academic year. We don’t want to do that to kids again.”

Measures

The Tories claim they are “following the science”. It’s a lie. All the figures suggest that, without proper safety measures in place, schools help spread the virus.

Coronavirus is now spreading fastest among primary age children and young people, according to research published last week. This is despite the fact that primary schools are only open to vulnerable children and those with key worker parents.

Figures from the React 1 study at Imperial College London found that coronavirus is now most common among five to 12 year olds and 18-24 year olds. And researchers suggested that this could be because more children in the younger age group are in school.

Other figures show that school and nursery workers are more likely to contract Covid-19 than the general population. The Early Years Alliance last month found that one in ten nursery and pre-school workers had contracted coronavirus since 1 December.

The figure for childminders was one in 12. And the rate of infection among primary and secondary school teachers is 1.9 times higher than the general population, according to Department for Education figures.

Emma said that her school had seen closures of bubbles and virus outbreaks even during lockdown. Hers isn’t the only school to suffer disruption.

Public Health England recorded 21 outbreaks in primary schools between 8 and 14 February. The previous week saw 28 while there were 32 the week before. Driving many more children into primary schools will likely send these figures soaring.

Outbreaks continue to be high in nurseries, which are supposed to be open as normal. There were 40 outbreaks in nurseries between 8 and 14 February, and 45 the week before.

Christina Pagel from the Independent Sage group of scientists said the React study figures for virus levels among primary age children are worrying. “It’s a sign that opening schools in March has to be done very carefully,” she said.

But the Tories are not being careful or “cautious” as they like to pretend. Unions are right to condemn the plans as “reckless”.

A joint statement signed by nine trade unions, including the NEU, GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, Unison and Unite, condemned an unsafe return to schools.

It said unions want children back in schools. But bringing children back will be “counterproductive if there is a danger of causing another surge in the virus and further lockdown”.

It called on the government to phase the return of children to schools so that the impact of wider reopening can be assessed. “The full reopening of schools will bring nearly 10 million pupils and staff into circulation in England – close to one fifth of the population,” it said.

“This is not a small easing of lockdown restrictions.”

Opposition

Disgracefully, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has offered no opposition to the Tories’ school plans. Instead, he has once again backed them up.

“Ideally I’d like to see all schools back open on 8 March and all children back in schools on 8 March,” he said on Sunday.

The Tories say it is safe to lift restrictions because virus levels are down and the vaccine is protecting more people. The React 1 study found that coronavirus infections have fallen by two thirds in a month in England.

Yet it stressed that prevalence of the virus overall remains high – with around one in every 200 people infected between 4 and 13 February.

Joint NEU general secretary Kevin Courtney said that when a phased return to schools took place last June, the infection rate was 1 in 1,000. In September it was 1 in 1,400. Yet on current trends, by 8 March the rate “is likely to be 1 person in every 300”.

Courtney has also said that the NEU will base its position on school reopening on the views of scientists. Yet the joint union statement accepts that “scientists have expressed different views” on the role that schools play in virus transmission.

The Tories will focus on whichever scientists back up what they want to do. But the figures speak for themselves.

Workers must resist an unsafe return to schools that will put more lives at risk. Those who will suffer as a result will be the poorest, the people in overcrowded homes and black and Asian people.

It’s right to fight back to stop more unnecessary deaths. In January, primary school teachers across England refused to return to unsafe schools – and helped force the Tories to include schools in the lockdown.

Action

Now we need action again.

A statement from school workers in the Socialist Workers Party denounced the Tories’ “lethal plan”.

“They will put our lives and safety at risk to satisfy their thirst for profit – even when it risks more lockdowns and disruption,” it said. “The biggest danger is of schools helping drive community infections back up.

“There should be no question at all of even a limited reopening of schools until infection rates are below the 100 cases per 100,000 which is a key threshold recommended by Independent Sage.

“We must act in the way we did last June and January to stop them and to save lives.”

Emma said that workers “should use the same methods of organising that we used in June and January”.

“We need collective action to make sure a return is done in a safe way,” she said. “There’s a sense that we’ve managed to achieve so much, we don’t want to put it at risk now.

“Schools aren’t safe. Until they are made safe, we can’t tell our members that it’s safe to go back in.”