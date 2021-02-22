Homes For All campaign organises

Housing campaign group Homes For All held a summit last Saturday to discuss the crises around housing and to plan action.

A rally on Friday was followed by plenaries on Saturday attended by hundreds. And workshops attended by over 160 people were also held on Grenfell, empty homes, housing associations, the planning system, homelessness, rent strikes and universal credit.

In the closing plenary Fire Brigade Union general secretary Matt Wrack said housing companies are “just for profit.”

“If corporate donors don’t influence policy, why would they make such donations to the Tories?” he asked.

Attendees raised proposals for physical protests, increasing awareness of housing issues and fighting to uplift the current housing and welfare system.

Last year 976 homeless people died—a third more than in 2019.

This was despite government claims that it was offering accommodation to all during Covid-19.

And the Grenfell inquiry has exposed corporate lies and greed over building of homes.

For details of Homes For All go to bit.ly/Homes4All0221

It’s a bad deal at Goodlord

Workers at lettings software provider Goodlord launched strikes on Monday.

They are fighting attempts to slash staff salaries by up to £6,000.

More than 20 Unite union members are employed in Goodlord’s London-based referencing department. Under the fire and rehire plans, Goodlord’s referencing staff’s pay would plummet from £24,000 to £18,000 a year.

And maternity, holiday and sick pay would also be reduced.