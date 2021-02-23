Tories plan a budget for the bosses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget announcement next Wednesday will lay out the plan for who pays for the crisis—and he’ll be pushing to make sure it’s ordinary people.

The economic crisis from the mishandling of the pandemic has already seen unemployment rising to 5.1 percent or 1.74 million people. It has resulted in pay freezes for most public sector workers and poverty skyrocketing.

Young people aged 16-24 account for 58 percent of job losses—but the Tories will offer no way out for them.

Now that Boris Johnson has laid out his reckless programme to ease lockdown restrictions, the government will also be scheming to cut off long term economic support.

Rushed

Schemes such as furlough and the £20 Universal Credit uplift may be retained temporarily but will disappear after the economy reopens.

The government will be happy to go back to “normal”. But the pandemic has exacerbated the realities of Tory Britain—normal for many will still be a daily reality of poverty, hunger, homelessness and job insecurity.

The Tories didn’t care about us before or during the pandemic. They will leave working class people to fend for themselves after they’ve rushed to reopen the economy for the bosses.

Instead of us paying we need to make sure the rich and the powerful are blamed for the crisis of their system.