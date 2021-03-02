System bars Shamima Begum from coming home

The Supreme Court has ruled that Shamima Begum will not be allowed to return to Britain to fight for her citizenship to be reinstated.

It is a cruel decision showing the British state’s hostility towards Muslims.

The ruling from last Friday was unanimous that Begum’s rights were not breached when she was refused permission to return to Britain.

In 2015 then 15 year old Begum, along with two friends, left Tower Hamlets, east London after being groomed online. The secondary school students travelled to Syria to join Isis.

Then Tory home secretary Sajid Javid stripped Begum of her British citizenship in 2019 on the grounds of “national security”.

Last July the Court of Appeal ruled that Begum should be allowed back into Britain to appeal the decision. But the Home Office appealed again on the grounds that her return “would create significant national security risks”.

Article Six of the Human Rights Act protects the right to a fair trial, and it is illegal to revoke a nationality if it would leave a person stateless. But racism is at the heart of Britain’s immigration system.

The case is yet another example of the Tories’ hostile environment and Islamophobia

Opportunity

It will only give right wingers further opportunity to push their racism and label all Muslims as the enemy within or extremists.

Javid revoked Begum’s citizenship because he argued she was eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship as it is the birth country of her parents.

But Shahrial Alam, Bangladesh’s minister of foreign affairs, said, “Bangladesh asserts that Ms Shamima Begum is not a Bangladeshi citizen.

“There is no question of her being allowed to enter into Bangladesh.”

Begum is now stuck in a refugee camp in Syria, stateless with no legal rights or protection.

For years the Tories have boosted the dangerous rhetoric that there is a difference between “good” and “bad” Muslims.

Good equates to keeping quiet and refusing to question Britain’s foreign policy or bloody wars that have seen the rise of groups such as Isis. Otherwise you are the victim of racist scapegoating and could risk your rights being snatched from you.

These divisions fuel Islamophobia that is rampant in society, from Prevent to deportations.

The Tories are also setting a dangerous precedent for what constitutes being “British” and what makes people worthy of living here.

The Windrush generation, who lived and worked in Britain for decades after being encouraged to come from the Caribbean, were not given the right paperwork. It meant thousands faced deportation.

But second generation migrants such as Begum are also told to go back to their parents’ country—despite holding British citizenship.

Shamima Begum should have her citizenship reinstated and be allowed to return home. Anti-racists must fight against all forms of Islamophobia and British state racism.

It is not immigrants that are the problem—it is the racist, warmongering state.