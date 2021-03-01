Dpac action + Clyde strikes + Local government pay

Dpac takes action over benefits

Disabled People Against Cuts (Dpac) activists took action on Monday in several areas across Britain. In the run-up to the budget, they were demanding that the Tories do not cut the £20 a week uplift to Universal Credit.

They also called for the increase to be applied to other benefits.

They received solidarity messages from Marsha de Cordova MP, John McDonnell MP, Steve Turner from the Unite union and others.

Strikes at naval bases

Workers are set to strike at the Coulport and Faslane naval bases on the Clyde from 12 March.

Around 1,000 Unite union members voted by 95 percent in support of strikes on a 65 percent turnout across the three different entities at the base.

These are Babcock Industrial, Babcock Non-Industrial and ISS Facility Services.

The strikes will be held in conjunction with a continuous ban on special call outs and a ban on all overtime.

The dispute is over pay and bargaining rights.

The “industrial” workforce has strongly rejected a pay offer of 1.1 percent for 2020.

For the non-industrial workforce, a pay settlement was imposed on Unite’s members without any involvement or consultation from the trade union.

Don’t delay local government pay struggle

The three main local government unions last week called on employers in England to speed up the pay offer process.

The Unison GMB and Unite unions, which between them represent some 1.4 million council and school workers, have called for a substantial increase to redress a decade of cuts.

But they have been told a 2021-22 rise will not even be considered until after the local elections on 6 May.

This is despite staff being due a wage increase from 1 April.

Winning a pay rise that begins to redress years of below-inflation deals will take a major fight.

Unions should be preparing their members for strikes now, and demanding that Labour council leaders give their full backing.

Unions should make this a central election issue.