Outrage after racist attack in Southampton

Anti-racists are calling for active solidarity after a university lecturer was subjected to a violent, racist attack while out jogging.

Chinese national Peng Wang said four white men shouted at him to “go home” in Southampton on Tuesday of last week.

He said he needed treatment for facial and elbow injuries after they punched and kicked him to the ground, leaving him with a bloody nose and mouth.

Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

He was later released but remains under investigation.

University

Peng Wang has lived in the city for six years and teaches at the University of Southampton.

He said he had seen racism against Asian people increase after former US president Donald Trump used the phrase “the Chinese virus” to describe Covid-19.

He said if the “hostile environment” did not improve he would bring plans forward to move his family back to China.

Southampton Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and the Chinese Association of Southampton planned an online rally at 6pm on Monday to show solidarity with Peng Wang.

SUTR said the meeting was “to make a collective statement that racist attacks will not be tolerated in Southampton.

“We are the anti-racist majority and we will stand up to racism.”