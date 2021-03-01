US president Joe Biden offers no change on immigration or wars

US president Joe Biden has already shattered any hope that he will move away from imperialism and racism.

While talking about new negotiations with Iran, he bombed groups that are aligned with the country.

On Thursday of last week he directed airstrikes towards assets of “Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria,” killing 22 people.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told the media that, “The message is clear and unambiguous. We’re going to protect our national interests in the region.”

Biden did declassify a report that finds the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 was approved by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Relationship

Yet Biden’s administration said it wouldn’t sanction him.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden wants to “recalibrate, not rupture” the US and Saudi Arabia’s close relationship.

It showed that—just like Donald Trump—Biden will prop up the US’s dominance in the Middle East with violence and the support of repressive regimes.

At the same time, Biden has also continued with attacks on immigrants.

A detention centre specifically for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas was quietly reopened last month.

The facility holds up to 700 unaccompanied children from the ages 13 to 17 who have travelled across the US border with Mexico.

Rosey Abuabar is a community activist in San Antonio who was arrested protesting against the camp in 2019.

“I don’t have any hope that Biden is going to make it better,” she said.

Since the start of the year US border patrol has reportedly already apprehended around 5,800 unaccompanied children.

Biden insisted that the facility in Texas would only be a “temporary measure”.

And he has tried to claim that the children are being held to keep them safe during the pandemic.

But Linda Brandmiller, a San Antonio-based immigration lawyer who represents unaccompanied minors, said the detention of children is “unnecessary, it’s costly, and it goes absolutely against everything Joe Biden promised he was going to do.”

She added, “It’s a huge step backward.” Meanwhile former president Trump made his first public appearance since Biden’s inauguration.

He spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference—and insisted that he isn’t going away.

“The incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” he said.

Trump said he will seek to remain dominant inside the Republican Party, and repeated his false claims that he lost November’s election because of electoral fraud.

He hinted at another run in 2024, saying, “Actually you know they just lost the White House. But who knows? I may even decide to beat them a third time.”

Trump also pledged, “We will fight the onslaught of radicalism, socialism.”

Anti-racists and socialists must organise to fight against Biden’s plans and the threat of Trumpism.