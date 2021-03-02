Firms cause climate chaos

A third of Britain’s top companies produce carbon dioxide emissions at a rate that is accelerating global warming and adding to the climate crisis.

These were the findings from Arabesque—a company that provides climate and sustainability advice to big business.

Their report found that 31 members of the FTSE 100 index were emitting carbon dioxide that could raise temperatures by 2.7 degrees by 2050.

Unsurprisingly, some of the worst offenders include oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

The temperature rises would surpass the target agreed by world leaders at the 2015 Paris Climate Accords to keep rises under 2 degrees.

But this target is not enough. And almost nothing has been done to stop corporations’ continuing destruction of the planet.

The Cop26 climate talks in November will be another forum for leaders to discuss how emissions could be cut. Any solution that refuses to address the role of big businesses in the climate crisis is worthless.

But the ruling class refuses to break from the fossil fuel industry—which includes some of the biggest polluters.

We can’t rely on our rulers to tackle climate change.

A few corporations are throwing us deeper and deeper into climate crisis. We need to put the blame at their door and break from the system that is leading us to disaster.