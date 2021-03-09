International round-up—France, Switzerland, Tunisia and Myanmar

Thousands of people joined marches in the run-up to International Women’s Day across France last weekend.

Angry demonstrations, mostly of women, took place in Paris, Lyon, Montpellier, Lille, Nice, Quimper and other cities.

The marches denounced the government’s lack of action over violence against women, and called for women’s equality.

In Paris a group of feminist activists held up posters denouncing sex work.

They were attacked by other marchers.

Sex work is not a route to liberation, and the movement should focus on the main enemy—the state and the bosses.

But the particular group calling for an end to prostitution is notorious for assaults on trans rights and condemnation of Islam.

One of their leading figures is Marguerite Stern. She says, “The veil is not a garment but a tool for the domination of men over women.” And she adds, “I have the right to say that I hate Communism, that I hate Nazism, that I hate Islam.”

Such views chime with the government’s assault on Muslims, as well as targeting trans people.