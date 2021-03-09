UEL strike off for talks + UCL + DVLA + Deliveroo + Safety in courts

University of East London workers pause strikes against redundancies

Workers at the University of East London were set to strike on Wednesday of this week. But the action was postponed for talks.

A rally on Wednesday at 12 noon was still due to go ahead.

UCU union members are fighting bosses’ plans to impose heavy redundancies.

There was a successful two-day walkout last month. Strikers say that cuts have already slashed admin teams and student support.

Tweet support to @saveUEL

University of Central Lancashire vote to strike for jobs

UCU union members at the University of Central Lancashire have voted overwhelmingly for strikes to save jobs.

Some 79 percent of those voting backed strikes and 88 percent also supported action short of a strike.

Bosses want to sack six workers in the Faculty of Culture and Creative Industries, and plans to cut 67 jobs in total across the university.

Around 200 workers there have already taken voluntary redundancy in the past 18 months.

The UCU has pointed out that the university has cash reserves of £100 million, and has allocated £44 million for new buildings this year. General secretary Jo Grady said the planned cuts are “spiteful and unnecessary”.

DVLA safety vote expected

The result of a strike ballot by thousands of workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) was set to be announced on Thursday of this week.

The PCS union has asked its members to vote yes in a ballot over safety.

Thousands of workers were made to work in unsafe conditions at a major DVLA office in Swansea.

DVLA bosses insisted working conditions at the site were safe, despite more than 500 of its workers catching coronavirus.

Liverpool court workers set to strike for safety

Workers at two law court buildings have voted to strike over coronavirus safety concerns.

Members of the PCS union at Liverpool’s Law Courts and Snaresbrook Crown Court in London backed industrial action.

The union has called for courts to be closed and reopened with regular testing of staff and increased safety measures.

Deliveroo drivers deserve better

Food delivery service Deliveroo is reportedly handing up to £16 million to workers to say thank you for their service during the pandemic.

But unions say that this will not make up for the bad pay and terrible conditions that Deliveroo workers face.

The fund will go to workers that have worked for the company for at least a year and have completed 2,000 orders. The money will go to driver and riders in all the countries that the company operates in.

But a one-off payment that the company has dubbed an “apology fund” is really only a way to distract from the way workers are treated by Deliveroo.

Deliveroo and UberEats drivers in the IWGB union struck in Sheffield last year to demand a living wage and end unfair sackings.

More actions like this are what is really needed to win better pay and terms and conditions for workers.