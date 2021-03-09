Socialist Worker
Protests could spread over deskilling

Issue No. 2745
Unite union members protest in London last week

Unite union members protest in London last week (Pic: Guy Smallman)

The campaign against deskilling in construction saw protests continue last week.

Several NG Bailey offices were targeted including in Cardiff and Manchester, London, and the site in central London occupied. There was also a protest against Balfour Beatty Bailey at Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

The training of new grades at the Hinkley Point nuclear site has apparently been put on hold. But Balfour Beatty Bailey has yet to withdraw the plans to introduce new deskilled grades to the industry.

An electrician outside the Manchester Bailey’s office said, “We are issuing Baileys and Balfour Beatty a final warning. Stop this deskilling agenda of the electrical industry. All your sites are mapped out for direct

action.”

The workers gave the construction bosses until this Monday to withdraw the plans or see escalating action at sites.

News
Tue 9 Mar 2021, 12:38 GMT
Issue No. 2745
