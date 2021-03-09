The Royal reign must end

The latest royal scandal is being heralded as the biggest crisis the parasitical family has faced. Yet only last year evidence resurfaced linking senior Prince Andrew to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The demonisation of Meghan and Harry by part of the media seeks to provide cover for the royals’ other crimes.

Racism is at the heart of the monarchy. It could hardly be otherwise from an institution that in modern times headed the blood-soaked empire. We learned this week that some top royal was concerned about how black Meghan’s baby would be, a disgusting racist comment.

Add that to prince Philip’s endless racist remarks.

Boris Johnson refused to comment on the latest crisis. It is no surprise that he would shy away from speaking up against racism.

Johnson said, “I’ve always had the highest admiration for the queen and the unifying role that she plays.”

That role means breaking down class interests by trying to pump workers full of patriotism.

Questions are then not asked about who funds the opulent lifestyle of an unelected head of state and her brood.

The monarchy upholds the system, state and those who rule it—the capitalists. And it tries to legitimise Britain’s legacy across the world. Abolishing the monarchy, and tearing up the system as a united working class, is the only option.