National strike ballot across BT + Battles in the NHS

BT workers could be moving towards their first national strike since 1987 over planned job cuts and site closures.

The CWU union, which has 45,000 BT Group members, is preparing a strike ballot.

It covers workers at BT, EE and Openreach, which controls most of Britain’s broadband network.

They have great power at a time when millions of people are working from home.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said, “It’s quite clear management plans compulsory redundancies, an attack on terms and conditions and carrying out site closures without any consultation.”

Meanwhile in a separate dispute 170 Openreach engineers were set to begin a five-day strike this Thursday as part of their long-running battle over regrading.

New strikes at Cumberland infirmary

Porters, cleaners, switchboard and catering workers at Cumberland infirmary plan another three strike days in their long-running dispute over unsocial hours payments.

The 150 workers are employed by NHS subcontractor Mitie and struck earlier this month with Unison and GMB members picketing together.

They are set to strike again on 26 March.

Heartlands hospital porters fight on

Porters at Heartlands hospital in Birmingham are continuing their long‑running fight against new contracts and rotas forced upon them.

The Unison union members are also preparing to strike on 26 March.