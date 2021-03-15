Protests over deskilling + Clyde bases strike + SPS Technologies + Communisis

The campaign against deskilling in construction saw protests continue last week.

Balfour Beatty Bailey’s offices were targeted this time.

The training of new grades at the Hinkley Point nuclear site has apparently been put on hold. But bosses at Balfour Beatty Bailey have yet to withdraw the plans to introduce new deskilled grades to the industry.

Activists were this week expected to begin protests directly at sites to increase the pressure.

Clyde bases strike

Around 1,000 workers at the Royal Navy bases at Faslane and Coulport on the Clyde, in Scotland, struck last week over pay and bargaining rights.

Those taking action included electricians, mechanical fitters, plumbers and joiners who work for contractor Babcock Marine.

Unite union members at the company voted by 95 percent in support of strikes on a 65 percent turnout.

More action is planned.

SPS Technologies strike

Workers at aerospace parts firm SPS Technologies in Leicester are striking over fire and rehire cuts that will cost them up to £3,000 a year.

Around 200 Unite union members face reductions to overtime pay, sick pay, paid breaks, and other terms and conditions if the fire and rehire goes ahead. Unite said 24-hour strikes will take place on 19, 22 and 26 March, and workers were out last Friday on the first strike day.

Unite regional officer Lakhy Mahal added, “It is shameful that SPS is using this terrible virus as an opportunity to attack workers’ terms and conditions.

“SPS’s leadership should realise that this dispute will continue to escalate until an offer is put forward that our members can accept.”

Communisis bank strike planned

Bank workers at Communisis in Edinburgh have voted for strikes over a pay freeze and the closure of a pension scheme.

Around 25 Unite union members voted for action by 75 percent on a 91 percent turnout.

Strikes are set for 6, 12 and 19 April.