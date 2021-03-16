International round up: Coronavirus worldwide

The total number of Covid-19 cases worldwide has now exceeded 120 million, with more than 2,670,000 dead.

Governments everywhere are sending children back to school and reopening workplaces despite the threat of new variants.

The head of Germany’s public health agency has declared that the third wave has arrived.

Yet the country gradually lifted new coronavirus restrictions that were implemented in December. Elementary schools returned three weeks ago and hairdressers reopened.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged that “spring 2021 will be different from spring a year ago”.

Despite the improvement in the supply of vaccines, Germany has faced criticism for vaccinating too slowly. Only 3 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

Italy is to introduce further lockdown measures in response to a spike of coronavirus cases.

Shops, restaurants and schools closed in over half of the country on Monday. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has also announced a total shutdown for three days over Easter.

Residents will be required to stay at home except for work or health reasons.

In France emergency resuscitation units are at 82 percent of capacity, the highest since late November when France was in its second lockdown. But the government is determined to avoid another lockdown.

Bolivia’s coup leader arrested

The ex-president of Bolivia—installed during a right wing coup in 2019—was arrested in her home last week.

Protesters gathered outside the police station in Bolivia’s capital La Paz where Jeanine Anez was held.

Anez became the interim president of the country after elected president Evo Morales was forced to flee the country after the US-backed coup.

Prosecutors have charged Anez with terrorism and sedition. She will remain in pre-trial detention for four months.

Two ministers who played important parts in the coup have also been arrested.

The minister of government, Carlos Eduardo del Castillo, described the arrest of Anez as a continuation of “the historic task of giving justice” to the Bolivian people.

This comes almost six months after the Bolivian people voted against the coup regime and for Movement For Socialism (Mas) presidential candidate Luis Arce.