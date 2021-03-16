The establishment quakes following police violence

The scenes of police attacking protesters in Clapham sent the establishment into a mini meltdown. Cops pinned women to the ground and dragged them to police vans. Fear that this would spark widespread outrage forced even top Tories to raise “concerns”.

Boris Johnson said he was “deeply concerned”. And home secretary Priti Patel has announced an independent review into police behaviour. She reportedly “feels there are still questions to be answered” by the cops.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said what happened in Clapham was “deeply disturbing”.

“Women came together to mourn Sarah Everard,” he said. “They should have been able to do so peacefully. I share their anger and upset at how this has been handled.”

London Labour mayor Sadiq Khan said the police behaviour was “completely unacceptable”. He wants a “full independent investigation”.

And Lib Dem leader Ed Davey called for Met police commissioner Cressida Dick to resign.

It’s good that anger from below is pushing politicians to talk tough.

But their ultimate aim is to protect the police and limit the fallout.

So Patel’s review is “in the interest of confidence in policing”.

And Khan said, “There isn’t adequate trust and confidence from women and girls in the police and criminal justice system. Further steps must be taken to address this.” Some trade unions published statements condemning the violence.

All unions should be defending the right to protest.

Australia’s resistance

Huge protests have erupted across Australia against sexual abuse and harassment.

They follow multiple allegations of sexual assault centred around the country’s parliament.

Tens of thousands of people joined the March 4 Justice events on Monday that took place in the cities of Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

Organisers said it could be the “biggest uprising of women” that Australia has seen.

Ex-political adviser Brittany Higgins, who said she was raped in a minister’s office, told protesters, “There is a horrible acceptance of sexual violence in Australia.”

Prime minister Scott Morrison had refused to meet protesters.

Protester Jade said, “The message from the government is that women’s voices don’t matter.”