Pepper spray, dogs, batons and horses—police were the real thugs in Bristol

The establishment has reacted with horror to the furious protest that erupted in Bristol on Sunday. Around 5,000 people joined a demonstration against the new Tory police bill that would make it much harder for people to protest.

The action was also driven by fury at the death of Sarah Everard, suspected to have been killed by a cop, and years of racist policing. One Bristol Live reporter said Bristol city centre was “in the control of thousands of people”.

Demonstrators laid siege to Bridewell police station in Bristol, fought the cops and burned police vans. Tory home secretary Priti Patel described it as “thuggery and disorder by a minority”.

Avon and Somerset Police Federation boss Andy Roebuck said, “This is the worst violence in Bristol for many, many years.” And Bristol’s Labour mayor Marvin Rees called it a “shameful day for Bristol”.

But the real violent thugs were the cops.

Bristol university student Faisa told Socialist Worker that she joined the protest after hearing that cops were on the attack. “I saw a tweet saying that peaceful protesters were being pepper sprayed,” she said.

“Everybody keeps milking the fact that some police officers were hurt. But lots of protesters were hurt.

“I saw three police in riot gear corner two protesters. They were hitting them with batons and throwing punches. A police woman on a horse tried to reverse her horse into protesters who were cornered.

“I saw police just provoking people in front of them. One called a girl who wasn’t saying anything to them a ‘fucking bitch’. It wasn’t caught on camera.”

Riot police used pepper spray, batons, dogs and horses against protesters. But now the mainstream media is full of denunciations of the “lawlessness” of demonstrators.

Marvin Rees claimed the protest was “not political”. It’s a lie. The protest drew people from various campaigns including Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion.

“It’s so important to remember how many people were peacefully protesting during the day,” said Faisa. “All those people came out in solidarity. We’ve been fighting all these different struggles—anti-racism and anti-sexism. This bill would infringe on all of those.”

She added that scenes of burning police vehicles “look dramatic”. “But I think it’s actually a huge under-reaction given what happened to Sarah Everard,” she added. “Property is replaceable. Sarah can’t be returned.”

There are already calls to hound those who protested. But it’s right to protest against a vicious system that spawns violence against women and then tries to block the right of people to fight back.

Several other big protests took place against the bill at the weekend, including in Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester. More will be needed to push back the cops and the Tories, and to defend the right to protest.

“At the end of the day, people were frustrated,” said Faisa. “The government should take what happened as a warning. If they proceed to take our rights away, we will not be quiet about it.”