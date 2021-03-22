SPS Technologies + Heathrow +Communisis + Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Workers at aerospace parts firm SPS Technologies in Leicester struck on Monday over fire and rehire cuts that will cost them up to £3,000 a year.

Around 200 Unite union members face reductions to overtime pay, sick pay and paid breaks.

They have already held two one-day strikes and planned another on Friday this week

More action at Heathrow

The Unite union has announced 41 strikes at Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL).

It is a continuation of a bitter dispute following fire and rehire plans for the entire workforce. This will see pay and conditions slashed.

Strikes will begin on Friday 2 April and the latest round of action will see 41 strikes over 23 days, ending on Sunday 25 April.

The 4,000-strong workforce will see cuts of up to 25 percent of their earnings.

The wave of strikes will involve workers from engineering, airside operations, landside operations, fire service, security and other departments.

Each sector will strike for seven days, which is longer than originally planned by Unite.

The change follows a decision by HAL to not pay workers for a complete shift if the worker is on strike for any of that period.

HAL’s chief executive John Holland admitted last month that despite recent losses the company still had £3.9 billion to see it through to 2023.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said fire and rehire “is ripping through our workplaces like a disease.”

“Weak law lets bad bosses force through brutal changes to contracts, sometimes taking thousands of pounds off wages that families need to get by,” he said.

Workers held their ninth day of strikes on 12 March.

Communisis bank strikes planned

Bank workers at Communisis in Edinburgh have voted for strikes over a pay freeze and the closure of a pension scheme.

Around 25 Unite union members voted for action by 75 percent on a 91 percent turnout. Strikes are set for 6, 12 and 19 April.

Grind down coffee bosses with instant fightback

Unite union members at the Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) site in Banbury, Oxfordshire, will be balloted for strikes over fire and rehire plans.

The plans will affect nearly 300 workers at the coffee factory, who have voted by 96 percent in a consultative ballot to hold a formal ballot.

JDE has issued notices of dismissal and engagement to 291 employees.

Proposed changes to the pension scheme will also introduce an “inferior” contribution scheme, which works at the mercy of the global stock market.

The strikes should start as soon as possible to grind down coffee bosses.