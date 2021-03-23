Anger towards the police continues in Cardiff

Protests in Cardiff, South Wales, continue to demand justice for Mohamud Hassan who died following contact with police.
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets to demand an end to racism and police brutality after Mohamud’s death.
Police have arrested four of those involved in mobilisations and charged others.
They were reportedly restrained, had their homes raided and one claimed to have been beaten in the back of a police van.
Angry protests continue to oppose the police crackdown.
The Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Justice4Mohamud movements have successfully linked up with women’s protests.
Mohamud died on 9 January after being arrested at his home in Cardiff. He was detained overnight and released the next morning and died later that day.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said that notices of investigation have recently been served on three further police officers and one custody detention officer.
In addition, a police officer previously served has received an updated misconduct notice.
South Wales Police Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan originally said none of his officers had “done anything wrong”.
Now even the tame IOPC has served notices on five of them. Vaughan should go and all the officers facing accusations should be suspended.
Bianca Ali from Cardiff BLM told Socialist Worker, “If it wasn’t for our campaigns the IOPC wouldn’t have kept investigating and no officers would be under investigation.
“Our unity has definitely scared the police. They can’t sweep deaths under the rug, so they arrest us as part of their revenge campaign.
“We can’t stop protesting. We need to go further than that and challenge the whole institution of the police.”
The Cardiff protests must continue to stand united to fight against police brutality and repression.