Bosses and royalty cash in on Tories’ furlough scheme bonanza

Billionaire tax dodgers and other states have claimed millions of pounds from the Tories’ furlough scheme, an investigation has revealed.

Harrods and the Ritz hotel, owned by the Qatar sovereign wealth fund and ruler of Qatar’s brother in law, claimed almost £3 million in December 2020.

Tax exile and petrochemicals boss Jim Ratcliffe claimed up to £175,000 for two hotel businesses and a fashion company.

This is despite him having a net worth of over £12 billion.

Other claimants include Saudi royals, the ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Tony Blair and golf courses owned by Donald Trump.

Millions of people who were facing job loss over the past year have relied on furlough.

But it was set up as a subsidy for bosses who wanted to avoid paying wages during lockdowns—meaning huge sums have gone to the super-rich.