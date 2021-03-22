Now Scotland assembly calls for action for independence referendum

Over 400 people joined the first online assembly of Now Scotland on Sunday.

Launched in February, it vows to be a grassroots campaign, independent of political parties, working to achieve Scottish independence as soon as possible.

Speaking at the opening session, co-convenor George Kerevan said, “For the first time in my lifetime, there is a majority who support independence”.

Keir McKechnie, from the organisation’s elected steering group, told Socialist Worker, “This was an encouraging event. People attending saw a real possibility that independence could get rid of the Tories and offered hope for real change.”

The assembly took place against the backdrop of the 6 May Scottish elections and infighting within the Scottish National Party (SNP).

Keir said, “There was strong feeling that the movement has to move beyond the division in the SNP and work for action.”

Many speeches by attendees said their vision for independence is one that rejects the politics of austerity, war and failure around coronavirus.

They embraced a progressive vision against racism, sexism and other forms of oppression.

This means in order to mobilise support for independence, Now Scotland needs to work with anti-racist and environmental campaigns and take up working class issues.

An indicative vote at the end of the event showed big support for a day of action across Scotland on 1 May—five days before the Scottish election.

Another one—backed by a large majority—approved a strategy of civil disobedience if Boris Johnson continues to block a referendum after the election.

Whatever happens in the May election, Now Scotland should call actions to exploit the Tories’ weakness and pressure the SNP to hold a referendum.