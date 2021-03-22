Fight to stop victimisation at Shrewsbury Colleges + education round-up

Workers at Shrewsbury Colleges Group planned a three-day strike on Tuesday in defence of victimised NEU union rep John Boken.

Bosses targeted John after he raised complaints about racism in the college.

The walkout this week follows four days of strikes to defend John.

He told Socialist Worker that the mood among workers is “solid”.

“I had a panel meeting last week and, rather than sacking me, I got a final written warning,” he said.

“We want the whole issue of gross misconduct to be dropped altogether.”

NEU union members in Greenwich, south east London, are voting on whether to strike to defend victimised union rep Kirstie Paton.

Messages of support for John Boken to [email protected]

Strikes in Hackney, Brighton and at Uclan

Staff at Leaways Special school in Hackney, east London, were set to strike on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

They are fighting for students’ conditions and for the rights of teachers and support staff to organise. In addition two NEU union reps have been victimised and sacked. Staff struck on six days before Christmas.



Jane Bassett Messages of support to [email protected] , and sign and share the petition at bit.ly/Leaways

In brief

Workers at Moulsecoomb primary school in Brighton were set to strike on Wednesday this week against it becoming an academy.

The action will involve NEU, Unison and GMB union members. In a ballot of parents run by the council, 96 percent voted against the move to an academy.

UCU union members at the University of Central Lancashire were set for strikes on Thursday and Friday this week in a fight over compulsory redundancies. Tweet messages of support to @UCLanUCU

Union activists planned an online day of action to defend early years on Wednesday of this week.

Voices of workers will be live-streamed by the NEU union between 6pm and 7pm, before a Twitter storm between 7pm and 8pm.

Use hashtags #FundEarlyYears and #SaveOurNurseries