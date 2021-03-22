A victory at La Retraite + Escalation at Openreach

Cleaning workers at the La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls’ school in south London celebrated after strikes forced bosses to concede better pay and conditions.

The members of the UVW union—who are outsourced to Ecocleen—threatened action for “40 days and 40 nights”.

They were demanding sick pay and enhanced safety measures.

The strike was called off after management conceded a 24 percent pay rise to workers as well as sick pay in line with teachers’ rates.

The wages that were withheld from workers when they walked out over Covid-19 safety concerns using Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act will also be reimbursed.

This impressive fight led by migrant workers shows that bold action can result in massive gains.

Escalation at Openreach

Engineers at BT Openreach have stepped up their fight against attacks on pay and conditions with a five-day strike.

The members of the CWU union are battling to stop BT bosses forcing them onto new contracts that will change the nature of the job.

The strike, which began last Thursday and was set to end on Wednesday of this week, was the longest walkout of the dispute so far.

Bosses want to shift the workers—Repayment Project Engineers—onto a managerial grade.

The shift would remove union recognition, and mean worse pay and conditions for new starters.

BT has promised existing workers will keep their terms and conditions. But new starters would have far worse contracts.