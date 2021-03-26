Letters—The police put us in danger at protests in Newcastle

Our demonstration in Newcastle against the police bill and violence against women wasn’t as dramatic as the one in Bristol. But the police made us less safe.

They blocked off the area between the Monument and the Civic Centre, so two groups of protesters couldn’t join up.

At the Civic Centre, people were socially distanced. But then the police started to move in and scared people.

We ended up squeezed together because of the police. We had nowhere else to go.