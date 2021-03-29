SPS Technologiers + Deliveroo + Goodlord + Wilko

Around 200 workers at SPS Technologies in Leicester are striking over fire and rehire proposals.

Management plans will see reductions in overtime pay, sick pay and other allowances that amount to wage losses of up to £3,000 a year.

Strikes by Unite union members began on 12 March, and escalated this week to a continuous strike until 3 June. Christine, a Socialist Worker supporter who was on the picket line last Friday, said it was “lively and confident”.

“The strike is solid,” she said.

“Workers are sending a message to their employer but also all other employers thinking about implementing the same with their workforce.”

Action at Deliveroo

Deliveroo workers are set to strike on 7 April as the company makes its debut on the stock market.

Company founder Will Shu is expected to make around £500 million from the process.

The IWGB union has called the strike to highlight the poor pay and conditions of Deliveroo workers.

It was revealed recently that some Deliveroo workers work for £2 an hour. And a third of them work for less than minimum wage.

The strike will demand a guaranteed living wage after costs, an end to unpaid waiting times and holiday and sick pay.

Workers in Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire protested over pay last Sunday.

And Ubereats workers in Plymouth struck over cuts to pay last week.

Donate to the hardship fund bit.ly/IWGBcouriersstrikefund

Bad bosses at Goodlord

“Brutal” fire and rehire proposals at London-based lettings software provider Goodlord will see workers suffer cuts of up to £6,000 a year.

Cuts will see staff earning £18,000—less than the London living wage of £21,157.

Workers in the Unite union began indefinite action at the beginning of March and the 20 Unite union members picket outside their workplace weekly.

Sick revolt at Wilko

Workers in the GMB union at high street giant Wilko have voted 88 percent in favour of strikes in a consultative ballot over plans to cut sick pay.

The proposed cuts would see 21,000 workers lose their right to sick pay after the first instance of absence.

Wilko bosses have defended the cuts saying that they would stop workers from “taking advantage” of sick days.

Workers have described cuts to sick pay as the “final straw”. One worker said, “You feel so worthless as an employee at Wilko.

“It was announced shortly after an enforced contract change. That saw many team members forced to choose between their family commitments, carers, childcare etc. and their personal health.”