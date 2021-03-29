Strike plans at DVLA and Passport Control

Workers in the PCS union at a dangerously overcrowded government department are set to strike over health and safety from Tuesday of next week.

Operational staff—made to go into work at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea—are demanding measures to allow more of them to work from home.

The strike comes after more than 600 workers at the site have tested positive for coronavirus since September last year.

Bosses have forced nearly 2,000 people to come into work in dangerous conditions.

Call centre workers say they’ve been made to sit just one metre apart, while managers dismiss and ignore their safety complaints.

Other workers at DVLA are also set to start an overtime ban from Saturday of next week.

Passport control officers at Heathrow airport were set to begin a strike on Wednesday of this week against changes to shift patterns.

Some 450 members of the PCS union are battling the imposition of new rosters they say are unsafe and unworkable.

The rosters have caused queues of up to seven hours at Heathrow.

Bosses at Home Office Border Force say the rosters have been imposed due to coronavirus safety measures.

But the PCS says many of its members feel less safe since they were introduced.

The PCS has also warned that bosses are trying to draft in civil service workers from another government department, HMRC.

The union has called on all its members not to volunteer to cover for striking workers.