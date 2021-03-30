Tories risk lives for profit

Boris Johnson says that we can ease restrictions safely if “we” all obey the rules. Already the Tories plan to blame ordinary people when cases inevitably rise.

Across Europe, third waves of the virus are forcing governments to impose new restrictions and lockdowns. It’s unlikely that Britain, one of the hardest-hit countries by coronavirus, will be any different.

Scientists predict that a third wave of Covid-19 could hit Britain in June. It won’t be the fault of ordinary people “breaking the rules”. It will be the fault of the Tories who have put profit above people throughout the pandemic.