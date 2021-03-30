Tories risk lives for profit

A major easing of lockdown restrictions took place in England this week. People can now meet with others from different households outdoors. Outdoor sports restarted and the “stay at home” rule was lifted.
Many people will be understandably relieved. But unfortunately, in the hands of the Tories, easing restrictions risks more lives because they refuse to put in place measures to protect us.
So, their full reopening of schools earlier this month has already led to a stark rise in virus cases. Their inadequate furlough scheme pushes people to continue going to work even if it isn’t safe.
And their weak safety laws mean no boss has been prosecuted for failing to provide personal protective equipment or otherwise putting workers at risk.
Boris Johnson says that we can ease restrictions safely if “we” all obey the rules. Already the Tories plan to blame ordinary people when cases inevitably rise.
Across Europe, third waves of the virus are forcing governments to impose new restrictions and lockdowns. It’s unlikely that Britain, one of the hardest-hit countries by coronavirus, will be any different.
Scientists predict that a third wave of Covid-19 could hit Britain in June. It won’t be the fault of ordinary people “breaking the rules”. It will be the fault of the Tories who have put profit above people throughout the pandemic.