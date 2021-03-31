Pimlico Academy school students revolt over racism

Hundreds of school students at Pimlico Academy protested against racism and sexism on Wednesday morning. They refused to go into classes and occupied the basketball court at the south London school.

Students are furious at a new uniform policy that bans hairstyles that “block the views of others”—such as black students with Afro hair. Hijabs that are “too colourful” are also not permitted.

“It’s basically racist,” one student told Socialist Worker. “It gives the school a bad image. It will put people off coming here.”

Another added, “It’s unfair. We are good people and we want to make a change.”

The protest follows anger that has been building for months since a new principal, Daniel Smith, took over in September. Students told Socialist Worker that they have since felt “excluded” from a say in what happens in school.

“They kind of shut our voices down,” explained one student. “We had a student council, but it was shut down. I wouldn’t say the head teacher is racist. But we asked him to take down a union jack flag several times, and he ignored us.”

“The head teacher is treating children unfairly,” added another student. “We’re not allowed Afros, so that means black people aren’t being treated the same as white people.

“Some students are being picked out. And they never talk about Black Lives Matter.”

Students said there was nothing to celebrate Black History Month last year in the school, whereas there had been activities previously. Many were also angry at the treatment of women and young girls.

“There are so many issues in the school,” said one student. “There have been sexual assaults but nothing is done about them. They said that if we protest we could be expelled. But they can’t expel all of us.”

Students originally planned to protest on the astro turf where they usually assemble for school at the start of the day. But after being “locked out” they relocated to the basketball court.

Chants of, “Black Lives Matter” and, “We want change,” rang out. Some students held anti-racist placards. Others wore red to remember Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped and killed earlier this month.

There was a defiant and supportive atmosphere as parents, former school students, youth workers and locals gathered to watch the student protest. “Good for them,” said one youth worker. “They’re standing up for themselves.”

A parent added, “They’re showing their power. It’s nice to see.”

There was widespread anger among parents, some of whom have organised a petition demanding that the head teacher resign.

Several told Socialist Worker that the way the school is run is damaging for their children.

“Since the head teacher changed, there have been a lot of problems,” one said. “The lunch policy means they don’t have enough time to eat properly.

The other day, my daughter had around half her lunch left but she didn’t have time to finish it.

“She’s asked to go to the toilet and been denied and been very uncomfortable. And children have had the tags on their Kickers cut off because of the new uniform policy—without even asking parents.”

The parent said her child now refers to the school as a “prison” and doesn’t want to return there.

Another said, “There was so much love in the school. Now it’s gone in a few months.” And another said her year 11 student now doesn’t want to stay at the school sixth form.

“We have a parent teacher association but it’s not allowed to meet in school,” added another. “Parents have been told not to pick children up at school because of social distancing. But really they just don’t want us interfering.”

And it isn’t only students and parents who are angry. NEU union members at the school held a vote of no confidence in the principal Daniel Smith on Tuesday. They could look to strikes.

One ex Pimlico student said it is “sad” to see how the school has changed. “When I came here a few years ago, it was all about inclusion,” she said.

“But now I feel like the voices of young people are hushed. A lot of the time, young people aren’t listened to.”