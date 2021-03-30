How to join the Kill The Bill protests on 2, 3, 4 April

These are just some of the advertised protests taking place against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to support them. They are organised by a wide range of groups.
Friday 2 April
Leeds 1pm Millennium Square
North London 2pm Finsbury Park
Manchester 1pm St Peter's Square
Southampton 5.30pm Guildhall Square
Saturday 3 April
London 1pm Speakers' Corner, Hyde Park
Aberystwyth 1pm Clock Tower
Bath 2pm Bath Abbey
Birmingham 2pm Victoria Square
Bournemouth 1pm Bournemouth Square
Brighton 1pm The Level
Bristol 4pm College Green
Cambridge 1pm Parkers Piece police station
Cardiff 2pm Bute Park Stone Circle
Derby 1pm Cathedral Green
Exeter 1pm Bedford Square
Folkestone 1pm The Leas Bandstand
Lancaster 6pm Dalton Square
Leicester 1pm Clock Tower
Lincoln 2pm Lincoln Cornhill Quarter
Manchester 1pm St Peter’s Square
Newcastle 1pm The Monument
Northampton 1pm BBC Radio Northampton
Norwich 1pm City hall
Oxford 2pm Bonn Square
Portsmouth 1pm Guildhall Square
Plymouth 2pm Charles Cross police station
Sheffield 1pm Devonshire Green
Stoke-On-Trent 1pm Hanley bus station
Truro 2pm Lemon Quay
Weymouth 1pm King's Statue
York 1pm Parliament Street
If there’s a protest in your area please send details to [email protected]
Find other protests at #killthebill on Twitter or Instagram
Sunday4 April
Day of Action by Sisters Uncut. Go here for details