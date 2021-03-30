Socialist Worker
How to join the Kill The Bill protests on 2, 3, 4 April

Issue No. 2748
No to more police powers

No to more police powers (Pic: Guy Smallman)

These are just some of the advertised protests taking place against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to support them. They are organised by a wide range of groups.

 

Friday 2 April

Leeds 1pm Millennium Square

North London 2pm Finsbury Park

Manchester 1pm St Peter's Square

Southampton 5.30pm Guildhall Square

 

Saturday 3 April

London 1pm Speakers' Corner, Hyde Park

 

Aberystwyth 1pm Clock Tower

Bath 2pm Bath Abbey

Birmingham 2pm Victoria Square

Bournemouth 1pm Bournemouth Square

Brighton 1pm The Level

Bristol 4pm College Green

Cambridge 1pm Parkers Piece police station

Cardiff 2pm Bute Park Stone Circle

Derby 1pm Cathedral Green

Exeter 1pm Bedford Square

Folkestone 1pm The Leas Bandstand

Lancaster 6pm Dalton Square

Leicester 1pm Clock Tower

Lincoln 2pm  Lincoln Cornhill Quarter

Manchester 1pm St Peter’s Square

Newcastle 1pm The Monument

Northampton 1pm BBC Radio Northampton

Norwich 1pm City hall

Oxford 2pm Bonn Square

Portsmouth 1pm Guildhall Square

Plymouth 2pm Charles Cross police station

Sheffield 1pm Devonshire Green

Stoke-On-Trent 1pm Hanley bus station

Truro 2pm Lemon Quay

Weymouth 1pm King's Statue

York 1pm Parliament Street

 

If there’s a protest in your area please send details to [email protected]

Find other protests at #killthebill on Twitter or Instagram

 

Sunday4 April

Day of Action by Sisters Uncut. Go here for details

News
Tue 30 Mar 2021, 14:16 BST
Issue No. 2748
