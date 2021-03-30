Day of Action by Sisters Uncut. Go here for details

Find other protests at #killthebill on Twitter or Instagram

If there’s a protest in your area please send details to [email protected]

These are just some of the advertised protests taking place against the police bill. Socialist Worker urges all its readers to support them. They are organised by a wide range of groups.

How to join the Kill The Bill protests on 2, 3, 4 April

