International round up: Bigots’ fury at Arab party kingmaker

One right wing party leader, Betzalel Smotrich, said involving Ra’am in government would cause “irreparable damage to the Jewish state”.

Riots in North push for sectarian conflict

Loyalist areas of Northern Ireland saw rioting last week.

Petrol bombs and bricks were thrown at police officers in Loyalist areas in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus.

On Friday, there were violent scenes in the Sandy Row area of Belfast as well. In Derry for several nights Loyalist areas of the Waterside part of the city saw riots.

Some 27 police officers were injured on Friday night across Belfast and Derry.

Several people were charged with rioting—some as young as 13 and 14. The bigots of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are losing support in the polls. They have moved to raise the border in an attempt to rally Unionist backing. And they have been looking to push sectarianism.

Tension was ramped up further last week following a decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for attending a Republican funeral during Covid-19 restrictions. This led to the main Unionist parties demanding the resignation of Northern Ireland top cop, chief constable Simon Byrne.

Simon Basketter