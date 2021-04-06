The Troublemaker —Open the books of Tory MP who made cash off slavery

Is racism behind Meghanabilia crisis?

Institutional racism among royalists has led to a plunge in prices in Harry and Meghanabilia after the pair’s TV chat.

Now they have left the royals, the market for their tat has plummeted.

Royal Doulton, the Queen’s official mug maker, has slashed the cost of 26cm china replicas of the couple from £195 to £146.50. Amazon, meanwhile, is flogging Funko Pop: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toys at £12.43—down from £18.26.

Buckley London has its imitation Meghan Sparkle Ring on offer at half price—now £12.50.

A china cup and saucer set is down from £24.99 to £4.99.

Johnson’s legal fees are paid by the Tory party

Tory bosses paid Boris Johnson’s legal fees as he faced a probe into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri.

Conservative Party co‑chair Ben Elliot reportedly authorised payments of more than £10,000 from party coffers in 2019 to the prime minister’s lawyers.

Johnson was facing an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct in 2019 into allegations of impropriety over his relationship with Arcuri when he was London mayor.

He was later cleared of misconduct in public office, a criminal offence, after an inquiry into whether Arcuri was given access to trade missions and public grants due to their affair.

However the watchdog said it would have been “wise” for him to have declared the relationship and said failure to do so may have breached principles for standards in public life.