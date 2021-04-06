The Troublemaker —Open the books of Tory MP who made cash off slavery

A Tory MP whose family made millions through slavery has amended his accounts and financial declaration-—again.
Richard Drax has replaced a decade of accounts for four farming firms revealing hundreds of thousands of pounds of undisclosed business.
Under S106 of the Companies Act it is an offence to “knowingly or recklessly” make “misleading” statements.
Drax—apparently worth about £150 million—could face a parliamentary probe.
The two firms on his Register of Members’ Interest declaration were registered as dormant. But Drax now admits they were active holding companies for his unlimited companies.
The South Dorset MP started replacing entries in January after interest in his wealth appeared in the press. Produce from Drax’s firms–all with offices on his Charborough estate in Dorset—includes barley for brewers and opium poppies for NHS morphine.
One firm, ACF Co Holdings Ltd, has new accounts showing its subsidiary Abbot’s Court Farm (Charborough) had made £577,563 profits, and had capital and reserves of more than £1.5 million.
The accounts reveal in 2014 it had assets of more than £3.1 million, and £3.4 million in 2019.
Previously the Harrow-educated Drax failed to register in Members’ Interests a Barbados sugar plantation he ran.
He had also not declared an estate in Swaledale, North Yorkshire and that he owned a £4.4 million holiday let on Sandbanks.
Drax has also been criticised for failing to pay the minimum wage to beaters at shooting parties on his walled estate.
Nazi pig convicted
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of membership of the banned neo-Nazi terrorist organisation National Action. Benjamin Hannam is the first cop officer to be convicted of a terrorism offence.
Hannam joined the police after lying about his past in an application form. He was also convicted of two counts of fraud and two counts of possessing information useful to a terrorist.
Reporting restrictions had prevented any publicity about the case due to a planned second trial involving sexual offences. But he pleaded guilty last week to possessing child pornography.
The fraud involved over £66,000 he earned from the police after joining in 2018. So how did the Sherlocks of the yard catch Hannam?
They didn’t. He was caught after anti-fascists leaked data online from the neo-Nazi web forum Iron March in late 2019. His IP address was among the British users.
Scotland Yard said it had reviewed Hannam’s time in the Met and “found no evidence his actions had been influenced by any extremist ideology”.
And, as are all those convicted of terrorism and child pornography offences, Hannam was released on bail until his sentencing on 23 April.
Don’t be mean to the SBS
Elite army unit SAS members have been banned from calling their rivals the Shaky Boats Service.
A top SAS officer is believed to have made the ruling after the SBS complained the nickname was damaging the unit’s morale and reputation.
Also banned is Dope on a Rope—coined because Special Boats Service troops abseil onto vessels from helicopters.
The issue flared up when a US Seal Team Six special forces member asked an SBS man about Shaky Boats. State terrorists is of course still the correct term for all special forces.
- Shadow Equalities minister Charlotte Nichols has apologised for the “hurt caused” by a Labour campaign leaflet, which the MP was pictured delivering. It told residents the party is “dealing with Traveller incursions”. The shadow women and equalities minister said she had not been aware of the “problematic” definition of the term incursion. Presumably that explains why the Labour Party can’t decide whether it is against the parts of the pig bill that will criminalise Travellers.
Peter MAndelson is back, which is nice. The former MP for Hartlepool and friend of oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been advising Keir Starmer on how to win. So Labour is currently behind in the polls. Gordon Brown brought Mandelson in when he was 10 percent behind the Tories in polls and on 33 percent, With Mandelson’s help he finished on 29 percent and lost the election.
Is racism behind Meghanabilia crisis?
Institutional racism among royalists has led to a plunge in prices in Harry and Meghanabilia after the pair’s TV chat.
Now they have left the royals, the market for their tat has plummeted.
Royal Doulton, the Queen’s official mug maker, has slashed the cost of 26cm china replicas of the couple from £195 to £146.50. Amazon, meanwhile, is flogging Funko Pop: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toys at £12.43—down from £18.26.
Buckley London has its imitation Meghan Sparkle Ring on offer at half price—now £12.50.
A china cup and saucer set is down from £24.99 to £4.99.
Johnson’s legal fees are paid by the Tory party
Tory bosses paid Boris Johnson’s legal fees as he faced a probe into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri.
Conservative Party co‑chair Ben Elliot reportedly authorised payments of more than £10,000 from party coffers in 2019 to the prime minister’s lawyers.
Johnson was facing an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct in 2019 into allegations of impropriety over his relationship with Arcuri when he was London mayor.
He was later cleared of misconduct in public office, a criminal offence, after an inquiry into whether Arcuri was given access to trade missions and public grants due to their affair.
However the watchdog said it would have been “wise” for him to have declared the relationship and said failure to do so may have breached principles for standards in public life.
The things they say
‘Take off the mask and open the throttle’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says what he stands for apart from the national anthem
‘Labour’s patriotism is optimistic and inclusive, not jingoistic’
Sir Keir Starmer is a nice patriot
‘No amount of wrapping yourself in a flag is going to change the fact that this government does not have a patriotic vision’
Labour’s Lisa Nandy wraps herself in the flag to criticise the government for wrapping itself in flags or something
‘The NHS is useless’
Jeremy Clarkson explains that the real cause of the Covid-19 deaths is the NHS
‘The SWP’s seemingly endless aim is to destroy the British state’
Tory MP Bob Blackman doesn’t like the militancy of the school students in Pimlico (see page 7)