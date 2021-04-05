To kill the bill, protests must continue to grow

The police are taking their revenge on people who have joined Kill The Bill protests.

During a 5,000-strong protest in central London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police made 107 arrests. This included two independent legal observers.

Police kettled and arrested protesters, and claimed to have discovered a small number “intent on remaining to cause disruption” as justification for their actions.

The protests are showing that new police powers will only give cops more opportunity to use violence, as seen over the last few weeks.

Seven were arrested in Bristol after a demonstration on Saturday.

This means up to 50 people have been arrested because of anti-bill protests in the city.

On Saturday some demonstrators blocked part of the M32 road—so for the fourth time in two weeks Bristol’s riot cops reacted with violence.

The protests at the weekend were powerful.

But they are still small compared to what will be needed to win.

And the high number of arrests and rising levels of violence shows the state is determined to intimidate people.

Bigger

Everyone needs to push for bigger protests. And to grow it must continue to bring in wider issues in society that people are angry about.

The pandemic and the government’s failures can play a huge part in mobilising more people to the streets.

It’s vital that workers are at the centre of it.

Workers’ involvement should be about class anger rather than a round of statements from unions that would not take anything forward.

Every trade unionist should be on the protests and demand that their union leaders actively back them.

There should be mass publicity against the bill and clear calls from the unions to turn out on the streets.

Currently a loose coalition of groups have taken to the streets—from climate activists to anti-racists, and others who want to resist the bill and defend the right to protest.

Unity in action is a powerful tool. But it shouldn’t prevent groups from taking a lead or using radical tactics on the streets.

And unity under a class banner can hold more power for change.

The movement cannot let police tactics squash the movement, neither should the involvement of union leaders or parliamentary figures stifle the rage and anger.

Kill the Bill protesters need to be out regularly on the streets causing as much disruption as possible to kick out the Tories and their bill.

Sexism ingrained in police

A Metropolitan police officer accused of raping two women still works for the force, despite undergoing a misconduct inquiry.

The accused cop also stayed in his role during a two-year criminal investigation into the allegations that were made back in 2017.

A criminal investigation was dropped in 2019 after the Crown Prosecution Service concluded there was “no realistic prospect of charge”.

Essex police said it conducted “lengthy investigations, which were carried out by specialist detectives and highly trained civilian staff”.

But it added that “there were areas for improvement in the management of these investigations”. The two alleged victims made separate allegations of physical and sexual assault.

One of the women was awarded £17,100 in compensation by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority and the other received £11,600. Despite now facing an internal inquiry over potential breaches of professional standards, the officer has never been arrested or been charged.