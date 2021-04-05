Socialist Worker
Deliveroo set for roovolt by delivery workers

by Sophie Squire
The IWGB union argues for resistance (Pic: https://twitter.com/IWGB_CLB)

Deliveroo food delivery workers are set to strike on Wednesday this week.

Deliveroo last week made what has been described as “the least successful stock market float” in history, nicknamed “Floperoo”.

Now workers are striking to demand better pay and conditions.

Deliveroo worker Joseph said, “I’ve worked throughout the pandemic and it’s difficult to make ends meet.

“Deliveroo’s hiring more people and endlessly driving our income down.

“We will not let them take us for a ride.”

Members of the IWGB union will be on strike and rallying in areas including Wolverhampton, Reading, Sheffield, York and London.

For more info on the strikes follow @IWGB_CLB on Twitter and donate to the hardship fund bit.ly/IWGBcouriersstrikefund

