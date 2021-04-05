New offer at Heathrow postpones strikes

Strikes at Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) that were due to start on 2 April have been postponed as workers are balloted over an offer on pay and conditions.

Workers have already struck for nine days over HAL’s decisions to fire and rehire the entire workforce.

But a new series of 41 strikes over 24 days has now been paused after the Unite union and HAL reached an agreement.

The offer includes pay increases of 5 percent over the next two years that will increase wages by £3,000 for some workers. And it will see a commitment to a review of working hours.

Unite is currently balloting its members and is recommending the deal.

Unite regional coordinating officer Wayne King said, “If accepted this offer will begin to restore the pay that members lost as a result of being forcibly fired and rehired."

Note that King says "begin to restore" rather than "restore"

King added, “The dispute, which was entirely of HAL’s making, has inevitably damaged industrial relations and the workforce’s respect for the company and its management. Such rebuilding of relationships is reliant on positive deeds by HAL and not just warm words.”

Unite should focus less on restoring relationships with bosses and support strikes for workers to win more favourable pay and conditions.