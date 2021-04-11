How workers battled to kill the bill in 1971

This movement took place in a time when ­working class organisation was far stronger than today.

Unions wielded more power against the bosses, even bringing down a ­government in 1974. And ­rank and file workers would often strike against the wishes of ­cowardly union bureaucrats.

Once again, the Tories want to clamp down on the movements, this time with their protest-smashing police bill. While the context is ­different to the 1970s, we can still learn from that spirit of militancy.

Back then, a Tory ­government under Edward Heath came to office in 1970 looking to limit the strength of the working class. They were particularly worried about “wildcat” strikes led from the shopfloor. So Health ­introduced the Industrial Relations Act 1971 to restrict workers’ power.

It forced unions to accept legal restraints through ­registration with a government body. Bodies not registered—whether a workers’ committee or union—would be subject to penalties if it called for action.

This meant strikes without official union backing would be banned.

The National Industrial Relations Court (NIRC) was established to grant injunctions to prevent unofficial strikes.

Outrage

Prior to the Heath government, Harold Wilson’s Labour had also attempted to limit the power of unions. This led to outrage and mass strikes between 1969 to 1970.

The ruling class were desperate to put a stop to the militancy.

Socialist Worker reported in 1971, “The Tories are on the attack because of the newfound strength of workers.”

Dave Sherry is a retired trade ­unionist who joined the International Socialists, the forerunner to the Socialist Workers Party, in 1972.

“What the Labour ­government and the Tories did was politicise workers,” he said.

“It wasn’t because of ­militant trade union leaders that workers were always on strike, but good ­workplace organisation.

“They’d go on strike before officials negotiated a rotten deal. They don’t do that now. It’s the job of ­socialists to learn from that and remember what we have been through in the last 50 years.”

The movement against the bill wasn’t straight forward. Rank and file workers had to fight union leaders in order to attack the proposed law, and often acted alone when they didn’t listen.

In early 1971 the TUC union federation began to soften its opposition to the anti-union laws.

Union leaders feared workers taking action on their own, as it would make their role unnecessary. Socialist Worker concluded, “Rank and file organisation is necessary if there is to be a united fight against the ­anti-union offensive.”

It’s this spirit of revolt from below that we can take into our battle against the police bill.

The fight to kill it can be successful if we rely on our strength in the streets and ignore those in official positions who tell us to curtail our radicalism.

Due to pressure from below on 12 January 1971 hundreds of thousands of workers took part in a one-day strike called by the TUC.

In Coventry more than 40,000 went on strike. And in Merseyside 50,000 went on strike, including almost all dock workers. Socialist Worker reported, “The mood of ­determination to kill the bill was keener than ever.

“The TUC can only be forced to take really decisive action if hundreds of thousands of more workers can be mobilised.”

A rally was also called by the TUC at the end of February to mark the end of its “feeble” campaign against the bill. Over 140,000 trade unionists took to the streets of London

But workers again clashed with union leaders. On 1 March 1971 workers across Britain went out on strike as part of an unofficial day of protest against the bill.

Around 250,000 workers struck in London and across Britain some 1.5 million downed tools, including postal workers.

Refused

Yet at the TUC conference in March 1971 leaders refused to make it a condition of TUC membership that unions should not cooperate with the new anti-union laws.

So again, workers acted alone. In July 1971 Glasgow workers occupied the UCS shipyards.

Dave said this “turned the tide”.

“More militant action flowed from the occupation,” he explained. “It provoked a huge spread and a series of explosions of struggle when the law had just come in. There were sit-ins, strikes and demos.

“The kill the bill movement didn’t kill off the act under the Tories, but folk defied it.

“The anger quickly spread to those seen as white collar ­workers, not just the vanguard section of the working class.”