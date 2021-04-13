Rulers use parasite Prince Philip’s death to push ‘national unity’

The past few days have shown that the monarchy matters for Britain’s rulers. They see it as a useful way to push the idea of national unity.

The ruling class is hoping prince Philip’s death will be a distraction from the terrible toll of coronavirus deaths, widespread unemployment and cuts.

The media and the politicians alike prefer to pretend that ­everyone is taking part in shared sorrow.

After a royal death the media all race to produce special supplements and acres of coverage.

Suddenly billboards shift to being a celebration of the life of a racist parasite.

Even what passes for democracy was suspended. As an eight-day period of mourning was announced, political parties suspended ­campaigning for next month’s ­elections “out of respect”.

It’s not just the Tories who go along with all this. The Labour Party also refuses to question the monarchy.

Labour leader Keir Starmer left no sycophancy unused as he tweeted, “The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in prince Philip. Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country.”

He didn’t, and Starmer probably knows that. But these statements have allowed him to pass a crucial test for the ruling class. And signals he’s prepared to play along with their games.

Despite being used to attempt to unite the country the royal family is a fragile asset for those in power.

You wouldn’t know it from the coverage, but an opinion poll last October showed that only two thirds of people in Britain preferred a ­monarch to an elected head of state.

That means many millions of people don’t support the royals and have not taken part in mass ­mourning that the media and ­politicians expect from us.

That doesn’t mean those at the top will grudgingly accept an end to the royals.

Instead, they seek every ­opportunity to strengthen them.

Prince Philip’s death will be a chance for our rulers to reassert the royal myths.

When the Covid-19 pandemic reached Britain, queen Elizabeth urged us to “work as one” and prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, “we’re all in this together.” This is laughable when the royals can get helicopters to relocate them to the safety of Windsor Palace.

The royals also hold onto immense riches.

The queen has an estimated ­personal wealth of over £1.15 billion.

The royals are much more than just a harmless relic, they are a useful tool for the ruling class to ­justify their dominance.

Royals aren’t popular with everyone

The BBC and ITV’s viewing figures plummeted following a broadcast reschedule to feature back to back coverage of prince Philip’s death.