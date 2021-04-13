Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Three week strike begins in Thurrock + Scotrail + Bakerloo line + St Mungo's

Issue No. 2750
On the picket line on Tuesday

On the picket line on Tuesday (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Refuse, highway maintenance workers and street cleaners working for Thurrock council in Essex began a three-week strike on Tuesday.

The Tory council’s proposed cuts to terms and conditions will lead to workers’ pay going from £24,800 a year to around £23,800. Drivers face even bigger cuts.

Meanwhile, the senior council officers who spent the past year working from home continue receiving bumper salaries.

Workers in the Unite union have been out leafleting in advance of the action explaining the strike to local residents. They have received a warm response.

Donations to the strike fund to S/C 60-83-01, A/N 20216557, Name: Unite 1/1152. Messages of solidarity to [email protected] Follow Justice For Refuse Workers & Cleansers on Facebook

Scotrail action escalates

Conductors and ticket inspectors for train operating company Abellio ScotRail are stepping up their battle over extra payments for rest day working.

Conductors in the RMT union have been striking each Sunday since 28 March. Last week ticket inspectors voted to join the action.

Bakerloo strike vote

Tube drivers who are RMT union members at Queens Park depot have voted by 99 percent for strikes.

They are fighting a new work schedule that cuts 11 jobs.

Tweet solidarity messages  to @bakerloormt and @RMTLondon

St Mungo's victimisation battle

Maintenance workers at housing charity St Mungo’s are set to begin an indefinite strike from Thursday of next week over “appalling treatment” by senior management.

The strike was called after workers’ complaints against management were dismissed.

The Unite union says that a workplace representative is being unfairly subjected to disciplinary proceedings due to raising grievances.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 13 Apr 2021, 12:04 BST
Issue No. 2750
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.