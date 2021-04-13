Defend the Shell 7

The trial began on Monday of seven people, including two Extinction Rebellion co-founders, charged with £25,000 of criminal damage at Shell’s London headquarters.

During the protest two years ago activists poured fake oil, glued themselves to the windows and blocked the doors. They cracked several windows, climbed onto a roof, dropped banners and painted the exterior with “Shell Knew”, “Climate Criminals” and “Lies”.

Six of the defendants are pleading not guilty and are defending themselves.

The case is expected to take two weeks.

More than 900 XR rebels have been convicted for their actions since April 2019.